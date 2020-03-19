Meeting the challenges ahead - Far North District Council

Thursday, 19 March, 2020 - 00:40

Over the weekend our government ramped up the nation’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Nearly everyone entering the country is now asked to self-isolate for 14 days. While the number of confirmed virus cases in New Zealand is still low, we only need to look at how it has progressed elsewhere in the world to understand that decisive action is vital if we want to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The Council is closely monitoring the situation. We are following advice from health experts and doing all we can to prepare. Council staff will stay at home if they feel unwell and we will help them to work from home if they need to self-isolate. At this stage, our services will continue as normal.

The pandemic is already having a dramatic effect on our economy, particularly our tourism industry. An immediate impact for the Far North will be the ban of cruise ships from all New Zealand ports until June 30. About 27 ships carrying more than 50,000 passengers were due in the Bay of Islands during this period. Over the weekend I spoke to schools, rest homes and businesses, and I know many of you are anxious about how the pandemic will impact our district. Rest assured, we will be talking with the government about how we can collectively minimise possible impacts.

As I write this, weather forecasters are predicting Cyclone Gretel will pass to the east of the country and have only limited impact on the Far North. While we will see some showers, this will be well short of the sustained rain we hoped for. Our message therefore to all residents is to please keep conserving water by turning taps off, washing full loads, flushing less often, and taking shorter showers.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a further $3 million in relief measures for drought-hit Northland during a visit to Kaitaia. While here, she toured the pipeline we have built at Bonnetts Rd to take water from a bore on farmland owned by Te Hiku iwi Te Rarawa and NgÄi Takoto. We will deliver that to Kaitaia's treatment plant at Okahu Rd 4km away. We have also constructed a separate supply at the Sweetwater aquifer for bulk water carriers. Barring unforeseen delays, both supplies are due to start delivering water to customers this week.

Providing the alternative supply to Kaitaia would not have been possible without the assistance of Te Rarawa and NgÄi Takoto. I am also very grateful for the support we have received from government. Friday’s funding announcement comes on top of $2 million already provided by the Provincial Growth Fund to help meet the costs of setting up emergency water supplies for Kaitaia, Kaikohe and Rawene.

The Covid-19 pandemic will be a challenge for us all. However, this drought has demonstrated that we can meet challenges by working together. I am confident we will continue to do so.