Parents Centre to continue online antenatal classes amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thursday, 19 March, 2020 - 14:33

Parents Centre is the leading provider of classes for new parents to learn about childbirth and transitioning to parenthood. Classes are run through 46 Centres around New Zealand.

"Covid-19 has meant we are rapidly changing the way we provide information for parents to make their decisions around childbirth and parenting," says Chief Executive Heather Hayden.

"We have moved quickly to a more flexible approach, using video and on-line group meetings."

For over 67 years, Parents Centre have been well known for providing high quality information in an interactive and engaging setting which encourages new parents to form a supportive peer group during pregnancy and once their baby is born.

"The information a new parent needs is time critical. We can’t tell them to come back in three months, so we have acted quickly to ensure all our parents who are in classes or have booked classes for the next few months don’t miss out."

Currently new parents have a choice of attending classes in person or joining in through Zoom or other technology. If the situation changes and meetings can’t be held, then all classes will continue on-line.

Prospective parents who are in classes or have booked classes should contact their local Parents Centre for information on how their classes will continue.

"The most important thing for us is that those expecting to have their baby in the next few months should feel confident that they are getting the right information to help them become new parents while staying safe from Covid-19."

"Please make sure you have the information you need to make the right decisions. Call your local Centre. They are there to help you become the best parent possible for your child."