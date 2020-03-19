Important Notice - Abano Special Meeting

Thursday, 19 March, 2020 - 16:14

The situation with COVID-19 is evolving rapidly. This week we have put additional measures in place for our Special Meeting, which is being held on 20 March 2020 in Auckland, to ensure our shareholders and our people are protected and safe. Please read these carefully.

We will be live streaming the meeting, so if you are unable or do not wish to attend the meeting, you will be able to view it online at https://livestream.com/vidcom/abanohealthcaregsm.

Precautionary measures will be in place at the Meeting - please see below for details.

Update on Proxy Votes - Based on the current number of proxy votes cast, both of the voting thresholds will be satisfied for the resolution to pass. Click here for details and to read the announcement.

Precautionary measures will be in place at the Meeting

For those shareholders who are considering attending the meeting, please note the following protocols that have been put in place:

Every attendee at the meeting will be required to register, provide their contact details and complete a form confirming if any recent overseas travel; and/or contact with those who have travelled overseas; and any symptoms.

Given the unusual circumstances, Abano reserves the right to exclude any person who may present a health concern for other attendees at the meeting.

There will be access to hand sanitiser both outside and inside the meeting room.

Seats will be spaced apart.

There will be no refreshments served before or after the special meeting in order to limit social contact amongst a large group of people.

Importantly people are asked NOT to attend the meeting if:

You have returned from overseas travel in the 14 days prior to the meeting; or

You have a fever or signs of respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath etc).

To read these and other announcements from Abano Healthcare Group, please click here.

Our thoughts are with you and your families during these challenging times. Thank you for your support as we progress with the Scheme arrangements.

Pip Dunphy, Chair