Protect friends and whanau in hospital - Taranaki DHB

Thursday, 19 March, 2020 - 16:24

Taranaki DHB is encouraging people to protect friends and whÄnau who are in hospital by not visiting if they are at all unwell.

Gill Campbell, Taranaki DHB chief operating officer said, "While there are currently no COVID-19-related restrictions in place for visitors at Taranaki Base and HÄwera hospitals, we are asking the public to assess their level of health and consider the risk it may pose to patients and the staff that are caring for them."

This is standard practice in our hospitals, however it is especially crucial at a time like this. Please wait until you are symptom-free for at least 48 hours before visiting," she added.

The same also applies for hospital appointments. If you are unwell in the 48 hours leading up to your appointment or you decide not to attend, please call and let our team know so they can reschedule the appointment for a later date.

Fortunately free WIFI is available to all of Taranaki DHB’s patients and visitors which means people can use technology as an alternative way to keep in touch.

Visitor access will be regularly reviewed as the COVID-19 situation evolves to ensure the safety of patients, staff and the public.

"We understand that not being able to visit friends/whÄnau who are unwell may be upsetting, however we know the Taranaki community is taking the Ministry of Health’s public health advice seriously and we are sure this will be no different.

We thank you for helping us keep our patients and staff safe," she said.