Open, vigilant and ready to welcome you - Memorial Museum

Friday, 20 March, 2020 - 11:11

These are uncertain times. But your Museum remains vigilant, open and ready to welcome you.

Nothing is more important to us than the health and well-being of our visitors, people and communities. We're actively monitoring the situation and following the New Zealand Ministry of Health’s expert advice.

In the interest of protecting our community, we've introduced new measures so your visit with us is both safe and enjoyable. The decision has been made to cancel or suspend upcoming Museum events and programmes until further notice.

- School visits and Highlights Guided Tours are suspended until further notice.

- MÄori cultural performances will be held in MÄori Court where social distancing can be safely observed.

- Suspended or cancelled events and programmes include Weekend Wonders - Dig for Dinosaurs, The Antarctica VR Experience, Fazioli, LIVE at the Museum, Ata Hira - Museum on the Move, Café Scientifique, Wildlife Selfie Safari and all Anzac Day events and activities.

Where applicable we will be in touch with ticket-holders for the above events to arrange refunds.

You can still explore our galleries and experience our open exhibitions and our popular 1929 espresso bar and Museum Store both remain open.

We ask that you observe social distancing while visiting with us, and please if you are feeling unwell remain at home.

Stay in touch with us online at aucklandmuseum.com or connect with us through our social media and we’ll keep you informed.

Please take care of yourselves and each other. He waka eke noa, we are all in this together.