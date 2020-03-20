'Immune-compromised and diminished respiratory function patients need help'

Friday, 20 March, 2020 - 11:42

Patient Voice Aotearoa congratulates the Government in taking steps in combating the Coronavirus, including all actions taken to protect the most susceptible to the virus. All measures taken to limit the spread of Covid-19 are welcomed, especially for patients who are immune-compromised or who have diminished respiratory function.

However, there are more steps that need to be taken immediately to protect our most vulnerable in New Zealand. Patient Voice Aotearoa has received many queries from patients who are concerned about their health, and life, during this crisis. They include:

Will the Government fund medications immediately that boost the immune system for patients who are immune-compromised or for patients that have a compromised respiratory system? Given that they are already immune-compromised or have diminished lung function, the funding of these medications would add another layer of protection for these patients in the fight against Covid-19. This may include patients with rare disorders, chronic illnesses and cancers.

Patients who are considering leaving the country in order to access medications that are not funded in New Zealand, no longer have the ability to leave. Patients are also concerned that with the downturn in the economy, they will no longer be able to rely upon Givealittle to help assist in their private purchasing of medications. Patients without these options will have their health deteriorate, or worse, die. Will the Government fund these medications for the patients who are caught in this deadly crisis?

These are some of the questions many patients have been asking Patient Voice Aotearoa. We understand that these are unprecedented times and that we, as a country, are in a crisis. However, we would welcome any advice or direction that either the Prime Minister, the Minister of Health, the Ministry of Health, or Pharmac, can provide for these extremely vulnerable New Zealanders.