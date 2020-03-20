Covid-19 media update 20 March 2020 - New Plymouth District Council

Friday, 20 March, 2020 - 14:02

Waitara

A staff member who was identified as a person who could have been in contact with a suspected CV-19 case has been given the all-clear.

We’re working to get Waitara Library open again as soon as we can.

Big picture

We are continuing to monitor the situation very closely.

Thanks to everyone who is getting in touch with the Ministry of Health, who are leading the response, with any questions.

We are working closely with Taranaki District Health Board, Taranaki Emergency Management Office and where possible councils around the Mounga to take a regional approach.

NPDC

All our people are still working, getting paid and there’s plenty of work to do, after closing Puke Ariki, Todd Energy Aquatic Centre and Brooklands Zoo based on MOH advice on gatherings around 100 people.

We’ve stepped up planning and maintenance at these facilities (PA,TEAC, Brooklands Zoo) we’re also looking at our outreach programmes, how we can take our services to the public in creative ways. It’s a fast evolving situation so some of staff are being redeployed in areas where they can help with our preparations and response.

We continue to focus on delivering core services while keeping everyone safe. We have plans and a team in place to do this. Here’s our latest information:

- We’ve shut Todd Energy Aquatic Centre and Puke Ariki who attract thousands of people each week.

- Our customer service centres/libraries at Inglewood, Bell Block and Oakura remain open.

- Brooklands Zoo remains closed after WOMAD.

- We are no longer taking any community bookings at our facilities.

- We’ll continue to review other facilities on a case-by-case basis as per MOH advice.

We’re sorry for the inconvenience but we know our staff and residents will understand this is an unprecedented situation and safety comes first.

For the latest information visit this government website www.covid19.govt.nz or for more information about protecting yourself, your colleagues and your whÄnau visit the Ministry of Health website www.health.govt.nz