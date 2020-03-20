In memory of George Woodcock - Waikato DHB

Friday, 20 March, 2020 - 17:03

George Woodcock’s seen a lot of changes at Waikato Hospital, when he started there weren’t any cell phones, laptops or computers, you could only telephone dial in the ‘dark old days’ as he put it and go through the switchboard.

George saw a lot of changes because on 13 April 2020, it would have been his 60th work anniversary since he started his career in the boiler house at Waikato Hospital on 13 April 1960.

It’s with great sadness that our beloved George passed away on the morning of 17 March 2020.

Here’s a brief memoir George gave us, just the other day, on his time at Waikato Hospital:

With five others, George fired the boilers to get the hot water and steam to all departments across the hospital.

"There weren’t many wards in the hospital when I started, maybe 14," said George. "It was a dull, dark and gloomy place. Three of the men I worked with Gordon West, Owen Moore and Ron Broome are still alive."

He started when they just opened a second coal fire, between the two coal fires they were called old and new, " I was on the one over the side of the great big chimney, 108 feet tall," he said, and knew this because his father climbed up to get the height of it. Between their crew, they had three shifts: 8am to 4pm, 4pm to midnight, midnight to 8am.

George received qualifications in the boiler house, so his boss took him from this to running the engineering store doing all the stock, store and purchasing. Then the department went through a restructure from 1992 and it was deemed George would go to purchasing and worked there until 2010. Another restructure came along, and he asked for redeployment "lucky enough" he put it, to work in the Cardiology and Vascular department.

"Being here made me realise how much I enjoyed working with people from Waikato DHB staff to some really, really nice people who were patients," he said. "I’ve been here for the last decade and I’ve loved it.

"When I first went in, I did appointments and reception work and use to ring every patient, every day before their appointment to remind them of their time. That way we’d also get the DNA’s (did not attend) through."

Dr Clyde Wade (semi-retired cardiologist and former head of medicine and DHB board member), first met George in 1984, saying "I was a new cardiologist and just moved office and needed something simple like a chair.

"Someone said ring the store - five minutes later George arrived with it.

"Customer service for patients and staff was something George excelled at. I was delighted when they repurposed him from the purchasing role to a clerk in the outpatient clinic (Cardiology) and he continued his good work here.

"If everyone was as good at customer service and organisation like George, we’d have the best customer service in the world," says Dr Wade.

George has seen many highlights in his time, firstly saying, "Watercoolers, were a bloody good idea!

"When I started in the boiler room we didn’t have a refrigerator, there was a hole in the ground outside to keep the milk cool. They eventually started bringing them in to the boiler house, at workshops and other buildings," he said.

George also played sport at a high level and enjoyed work interdepartmental sport which included swimming sports, cricket, and six aside soccer and rugby. They also use to have raft races down the Waikato River.

"The hospital reviews were a thing of pleasure," he smiled.

His colleague Maria Cunningham said George has been in every hospital performance that use to come with the hospital reviews. He was a part of the group called the ‘Prozac Ducks’ and shows have seen George as a ballerina in a tutu.

Maria also says George has a great singing voice, can whistle like no other, and has an amazing sense of humour, he’s the most loyal and genuine friend anyone could wish for.

George’s gift is his people skills and no matter how old they are, where they come from or what language they speak - he can connect with anyone. He really epitomizes what a true, good person is.

Giving George the final word on what he’d like to touch on over his 60 years at Waikato Hospital he said:

"I’d like to say I get upset when I read derogatory reports in the newspaper. If I could tell our chief executive one thing - it’s lets go with some win, win stories.

"I know he’s got the biggest stuff up we’ve ever had in a former chief executive, so he’s got some damage to fix in the way of the DHB’s reputation and staff.

"But what I will say is you just have to been on a ward for 24 hours and you realise how hard working our nurses, doctors and other staff are. There are so many wonderful people, I’ve worked with many who really care about every patient, and they’ve really looked after me throughout the whole 60 years - thank you so much," - George.