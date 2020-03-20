Emergency Coordination Centre activated for COVID-19 - Gisborne District Council

|
TairÄwhiti Emergency Management are preparing to support Hauora TairÄwhiti by activating their Emergency Coordination Centre (ECC) in response to the escalating situation with COVID-19.
"Our team will be assisting their welfare function so that residents who are affected by COVID-19 have appropriate welfare support," says Civil Defence Emergency Manager Wiremu Tamati.
The welfare function of the Emergency Coordination Centre looks at all aspects of providing care to affected residents in coordination with Hauora TairÄwhiti.
"Nationally the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing, so we’re being proactive by establishing an ECC should the situation escalate," said Mr Tamati.
Once mobilised TairÄwhiti Emergency Management Team will be working with the community, assessing needs, gathering resources and planning a response should the situation escalate.
