Second Hawke’s Bay community-based assessment centre to open

Friday, 20 March, 2020 - 19:29

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board will open its second COVID-19 community-based assessment centre (CBAC) in Napier tomorrow, Saturday 21 March.

Earlier in the week the DHB opened its first centre in Hastings.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nicholas Jones said the first CBAC was working well.

"The centres have been established as part of the national pandemic plan as a matter of urgency to manage the high demand for testing of people in self isolation who have developed symptoms of COVID-19," said Dr Jones.

"The CBACs help to take the load off general practices and emergency departments and reduce exposure risk to others."

Dr Jones stressed the testing centres were not drop-in centres and anyone that turned up without an appointment would be turned away.

When and how to use a community-based assessment centre:

People with Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms should phone Healthline (0800 358 5453) or their GP first.

The Healthline advisor or GP will confirm if someone requires assessment and testing for COVID-19 at a CBAC

If the GP or Healthline think they need testing a CBAC team member will call them to make a time for them to come to the centre and be assessed.

If someone is unable to get to a CBAC the GP will make alternative arrangements for testing.

"We must make sure the people who need to be assessed are able to, and that the centres are not being overwhelmed."