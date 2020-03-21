Temporary changes to limit visitor numbers - Northland DHB

Saturday, 21 March, 2020 - 14:58

Northland DHB Chief Medical Officer Dr Mike Roberts today announced significant temporary changes to the DHB’s visitor policy in response to COVID-19 (coronavirus).

"As part of our efforts to reduce the chances of COVID-19 or any other infection spreading to our vulnerable patients, a number of temporary changes are being introduced to our visitor policy," says Dr Roberts.

"Anyone who is sick should not be coming to visit anyone in hospital; while this is advisable at any time it is incredibly important now.

"We are limiting the numbers of people coming into our facilities from today, Saturday 21 March 2020. These changes are being put in place to minimise the risk of visitors who are unwell spreading illness to patients."

Visiting hours will remain the same for services (as publicised on our website for each service) but what is changing is the number of visitors coming in and the number of support people accompanying people coming in for appointments.

From today, Saturday 21 March the following changes will apply:

The number of visitors for patients is limited to two people, including one close support person (e.g. parent, partner) plus one visitor.

Visitors will be screened and people who are unwell or have travelled will be asked to stay home.

"It’s vital that we reduce the numbers of people coming into our facilities to reduce the opportunity for any infections to spread. I would like to thank people in advance for their cooperation and playing their part to keep our patients safe," Dr Roberts.

For people with outpatient appointments, if you are unwell or have potentially been exposed to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, please do not come in.

Call the phone the number on your appointment letter and staff can make a new appointment for you. They may be able to arrange a phone or video consultation as an alternative to a face to face appointment.

We also advise anyone who has returned from a country or territory of concern, or who has been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case in the past 14 days, or who is experiencing symptoms - including cough, sore throat, or fever or shortness of breath - or who is generally unwell to avoid visiting people in our hospitals.

Only people with symptoms should call Healthline’s COVID-19 line on 0800 358 5453