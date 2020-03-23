COVID-19 GRG update

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 13:29

At the time of this message, there are 102 confirmed cases of COVID19 in New Zealand with two unconfirmed as being travel related and we understand that many of you will be anxious and confused about what you should be doing to protect you and your grandchildren.

On Saturday 21 March 2020 the Prime Minister announced that we are now at Alert 2 Level in the efforts to contain the spread of the virus in New Zealand. See Alert Levels information attached. Please note: this Alert Level could change at any time from now so please keep up to date with the Government’s advice on https://covid19.govt.nz/government-actions/covid-19-alert-system/

- Critically, this Alert Level 2 is advising that people over 70 years of age, or people who have compromised immunity or people who have underlying respiratory conditions stay at home as much as they can.

For now, the Government has advised that schools and child-care centres are to remain open and children can go to school and day-care. There is a concern that if they are closed then many parents in the workforce (particularly those key workers in the health sector and essential services) would rely on grandparents to care for the children - putting them at further risk.

This advice unfortunately does not consider the fact that our grandparents raising their grandchildren and other older or immune compromised whanau caregivers in our community are raising school aged children.

There is good evidence that children are contracting the virus overseas, and now in NZ too. While the majority of children and young people seem to experience milder symptoms of the illness or are asymptomatic, the risk is that they can still spread the virus to their caregivers.

Please therefore make decisions that you believe are best for you and your whanau, taking into account your own health and wellbeing and that of your grandchildren.

If you decide to keep your grandchildren home from school, please contact the school and explain your circumstances and ask for their help to provide any materials or online resources that can help the children with their ongoing learning.

Please make sure that you are all practicing good safe practices around hygiene and social distance in your daily lives: Please see attached guide we have put together from information gathered from Government and sector advice.

We are also fielding a lot of calls from members concerned about income support, ability to pay bills online and shop for essentials. If you cannot get through on our 0800 472 637 number, please please leave a message with your name and contact phone number so that we can return your call as soon as possible.

Below are links to helpful information about what support and advice is available from the Government.

On behalf of us all at the GRG National Support Office and all our Support Group Coordinators and volunteers, keep well, strong and look after yourselves and your families.

Kia kaha, kia manaakitia o koutou whanau,

Kate