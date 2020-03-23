St John and other hospital shuttle services suspended - MidCentral District Health Board

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 16:50

MidCentral District Health Board are working to support patients who utilise St John shuttle services to attend appointments at Palmerston North Hospital and Horowhenua Health Centre. Due to the recent Government guidance on COVID-19, some shuttles are reducing or stopping their services from Monday 23rd March 2020 until further notice. Patients who rely on these services will have other transport arrangements made for them so their critical treatment is not interrupted. All patients impacted will be contacted by Hospital staff with the details of the new transport arrangements. This may be via taxi or another alternative shuttle service.

The shuttle services affected are St Johns covering Dannevirke, Pahiatua, Horowhenua, Feilding, and Whanganui, and the local Health Shuttle for Levin and Foxton/Foxton Beach. MDHB is working with the providers to minimise distruption to our population.

St John will still be providing urgent services at this stage.

MDHB Chief Executive Kathryn Cook said all efforts are being made to ensure any patients who require transport to the hospital are being supported. "We are working very closely with St John and other transport providers and we will advise the public of any changes to this situation."

If patients have any queries about the shuttle services they use, they can contact Palmerston North Hospital on 06 356 9169.

Contact: Communications Unit (06) 350-8945