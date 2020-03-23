Whanganui District Council COVID-19 update

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 18:40

Whanganui District Council has responded to the Government’s announcement today that it is moving to Alert Level Four at midnight on Wednesday, 24 March 2020, by making further changes to its levels of service.

The moves are intended to minimise contact during the current COVID-19 situation in line with the Government’s requirements while ensuring the provision of essential services: drinking and waste water; solid waste; essential roading services; and crematorium and cemetery services.

All council venues are now closed including Council Customer Services at 101 Guyton Street and all parks and facilities.

Freedom camping areas in Whanganui are closed and all freedom campers are requested to stay at registered camp grounds with suitable facilities for self-isolation.

All Whanganui District Council public toilets are also closed as these cannot be serviced and could present a public health risk.

Tuesday’s Council Meeting has been cancelled and all future committee meetings are on hold.

The Council’s Chief Executive, Mr Kym Fell says, "We are well prepared for this situation and have put the necessary plans into action. We are focussed on keeping essential services functioning under emergency conditions and supporting the Whanganui District Health Board in the national response to COVID-19."

For all information and updates on COVID-19 in New Zealand, please go to the Ministry of Health website: https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus

Or the New Zealand Government site: https://covid19.govt.nz/

For information on the local response to managing COVID-19, please visit the Whanganui District Health Board website https://www.wdhb.org.nz/