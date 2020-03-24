Coastguard appeals for people not to go out on the water

Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 - 12:49

Coastguard New Zealand is asking people not to go out on the water today or during the lockdown period to avoid putting themselves or Coastguard volunteers in harm’s way.

"Last year Coastguard volunteers responded to more than 3,700 calls for help, proving that regardless of planning and preparation, people can’t always rely on their own steam to get home," says Coastguard New Zealand CEO, Callum Gillespie.

"As individuals we need to recognise that our actions can have an effect on others," he adds.

"We have had a lot of calls and messages from the public asking if they’re able to go out on the water during the lockdown period, the answer is no. Should you get into difficulty, you will quickly want help from Coastguard volunteers and staff, requiring them to leave self-isolation and come together to help you."

"Please don’t put yourself or others at risk, stay off the water and out of harm’s way as we unite against Covid-19."