Hurunui Council COVID-19 update

Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 - 17:08

The Hurunui District Council is closely monitoring the COVID-19 emergency and will publish updates regarding council services.

We are adjusting how our services operate under COVID-19 Alert Levels Three and Four and have summarised this in the table below. We will be updating this list as we fine tune our services in relation to COVID-19. While all non-essential facilities and buildings are closed, all essential services will continue.

For all other questions you may have about council services, we ask that you bear with us as we work through our requirements and establish appropriate methods of working. All of our staff are working remotely and we are working through all your operational questions. We are also assessing how we can further support our communities at this time. We encourage you to listen and follow the advice of the New Zealand Government, especially regarding the other essential services that will continue in the Hurunui and throughout New Zealand. Food, medicine, healthcare, post, energy, fuel, internet and financial support will all continue to be available. You can view the full list off essential services (that will continue) through the official COVID-19 website here: https://covid19.govt.nz/government-actions/covid-19-alert-level/ The Hurunui is very active in the agricultural sector and primary industries, including food and beverage production, are on the list of essential services. However, all businesses operating as an essential service are still required to put in place alternative ways of working to keep employees safe, including shift-based working, staggered meal breaks, flexible leave arrangements and physical distancing.

Local businesses are encouraged to contact Enterprise North Canterbury who have a page dedicated to linking people to government support during this time: www.northcanterbury.co.nz/covid-19/

For the latest information and updates regarding Covid-19, visit www.covid19.govt.nz.