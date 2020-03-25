Italy Covid-19 death rates fake news - Sir Ray Avery

Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 - 13:57

For the first time in my life I agree with something that Winston Peters has said." That Coronavirus is a silent killer".

Well it’s certainly been a silent killer in New Zealand because so far no one has died of Covid-19 in New Zealand but of course we should all be very afraid because "experts" and our own Prime Minister say that things will get worse citing Italy as an example of the pandemic what could happen here in New Zealand.

So far the death toll due to Covid -19 in Italy stands at 6,077 and is almost two times higher than the total death toll in China.

So we should all be very afraid, except none of this is true.

Professor Walter Ricciardi who is a Professor of Hygiene and Public Health at the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Rome where he is also Director of the Department of Public Health and Deputy Head of the Faculty of Medicine.

Prof Ricciardi has publicly acknowledged that Italy’s death rate due to Covid -19 appear high because of how doctors have recorded fatalities.

"The way in which we code deaths in our country is very generous in the sense that all the people who die in hospitals which have coronavirus patients are deemed to be dying of the coronavirus."

"On re-evaluation by the National Institute of Health, only 12 per cent of death certificates have shown a direct causality from coronavirus, while 88 per cent of patients who have died have at least one pre-morbidity - many had two or three," he says.

In simple terms what Prof Ricciardi is saying is that 88% of the deaths attributed to Covid -19 were false and that these patients died of underlying terminal diseases that they had prior to admission to hospital.

The majority of the patient who died were over the age of 75.

These facts are bad enough but when you look at the Hospital Acquired Infection rates in Hospitals in Italy it adds to the total number of deaths in Italy due to non Covid-19 infections.

In Italy, an estimated 450,000-700,000 cases of hospital introduced infections occur annually, representing an incidence of 5-8%.

The reason that we are treating covid-19 as being a pandemic is that many "experts" and the WHO are claiming that the death rates for Covid-19 are 3.5% per infected person versus 0.1 - 1.0 % for the Flu virus.

However if we correct the total number of true deaths in Italy attributed by legal autopsy’s then for Italy the covic-19 death rate would be 0.1% which is similar to the flu.

At best the death percentages attributed to covic-19 are rubbery because we don’t know accurately the total number of people who have contacted the virus or accurately the number of people who have died from the virus.

We know, for example that the majority of deaths in Hospitals in Italy have been falsely attributed to Covid-19 and back end testing in the most infected Wuhan province in China showed that 90 % of the children in the region were infected with the virus, but the death rates in Hospitals were not corrected to include other people infected in the general population.

Vaccine expert Paul A. Offit who holds the Maurice R. Hilleman Chair of Vaccinology at the University of Pennsylvania likens the the current covid -19 pandemic to the swine flu epidemic of 2009. At one point, he said, the mortality rate was thought to be much higher than the 0.01 to 0.03% it turned out to be. He thinks the mortality rate for coronavirus will similarly plummet and the "false notion that it is more likely to kill you than influenza" will disappear.

As an ethical scientist I have been doing some research on the epidemiology of the morbid and mortality and management of Covid-19 and I have to agree with Paul.

The current global deaths attributed to covid-19 don’t match the WHO published mortality rate of 3.4%.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has claimed that "Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 (the disease spread by the virus) cases have died and by comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected."

However these numbers don’t reflect what is actually happening around the world.

For example if we look at Israel they have detected 1,442 cases of Covid -19 and one death attributed to this infection.

That is a disease mortality rate of 0.07%.

However it’s worth noting that Between 4,000 and 6,000 patients in Israel die from complications of Hospital-Acquired Infections every year.

What is important here is that Israel has been able to accurately assign the number of deaths attributed to Covid -19 in Hospitals versus the number of deaths due to Hospital Acquired Infections.

If Israel, as Italy has done, had assigned all Hospital deaths due to covid-19 then Israel would have been seen as a centre of the pandemic.

My belief is that some countries are falsely reporting Hospital Acquired Infections as deaths due to covid- 19.

But even if I am wrong the WHO statistics of a 3.5 % global covid -19 mortality rate don’t add up.

Qatar has 501 cases and no deaths. ( 0% mortality rate)

Russia has 438 confirmed cases and a disease mortality rate of just 0.2% about the same as flue.

South Africa 402 confirmed cases and no deaths .(0% mortality rate)

There is a wonderful experiment which shows the power of propaganda and how we blindly follow on mass what others are doing.

A victim is put in a doctors surgery with people who are part of the experiment and then smoke is pumped into the room.

All the others in the room ignore the smoke and continue sitting even when the smoke is nearly overwhelming and so does subject of the trial because they don’t want to be seen to be following the consensus of the masses.

And this is why 20% of the world is in lockdown.

We New Zealanders are smarter than this.

If we believe the WHO figures of 3.5% covid-19 mortality rates then with a national infection rate of 205 people then at least five (5) people will have died in NZ to date.

To date no one has died and no infected patients are in ICU.

New Zealand is in a unique position to act on the worlds behalf and truly understand the epidemiology of the true Covid- 19 infection rates, routes of transmission and morbidity and mortality rates.

What we (our Government) needs to do is;

Test a very high percentage of our general population for Covid -19 infection and gain a true understanding of extent of the covid -19 infection rate in our country.

While we are in lockdown get everyone who has a mobile phone to download the free Jupl personal emergency response- tracking app and then we can trace covid-19 infection patterns throughout New Zealand.

This way we can understand the infection trails and the contact frequency required to become infected.

Set up covid -19 quarantine entry areas in all hospitals and test all people entering the Hospital for Covid-19 infection and track and trace their movements.

These quarantine areas should be isolated from all other general hospital patients because we know that covid -19 has a high incidence of mortality in aged and immune compromised patients as does pneumonia.

With what we now know about fake news and the virus our focus should not be on what effect the covid-19 pandemic may have , which is a precursor to shutting down a whole country and ruining our economy, but understanding what is happening in real time in our country and taking appropriate action.

We need now focus to on what are the infection routes- timelines for covid-19 transmission and true morbidity and mortality rates in New Zealand actually are and make informed decisions based on these rather than sitting in a room full of smoke like the rest of the world.