Let's not lose sight of children’s long term resilience - Early Childhood Council

Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 - 14:32

The Early Childhood Council is asking the Ministry of Education to fully consider long-term effects on children’s resilience when planning Early Childhood Education and caring for essential worker’s children through the COVID-19 lockdown.

"We fully support the measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but need to raise concerns about putting already vulnerable children into unfamiliar home-based care facilities at short notice."

"We want to ensure all the issues have been thought through properly, and long term effects on children are considered," said ECC CEO Peter Reynolds.

"The most important thing in managing children’s anxiety issues is their long term relationship with their caregivers and educators," said Educational Psychologist Kathryn Berkett.

"Putting children in new environments, with effectively strangers, is not OK. We learned important lessons from the Canterbury Earthquake aftermath, and we need to factor those into our COVID-19 planning."

"We need to do everything we can to avoid creating long term resilience issues for our children," said Ms Berkett.

"All parents know how stressful new environments and drop offs can be already. Children must have safe, familiar spaces with routines and rituals that create a sense of calm and belonging."

"If children can continue with their primary carer, we know this will reduce trauma for our most vulnerable ages. This is a complex issue, and must be thought through properly," said Creators Educational Trust CEO David Gibson.