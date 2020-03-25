Well Foundation launches COVID-19 Action Fund

Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 - 16:18

WELL FOUNDATION SUPPORTING WAITEMATA DHB COVID-19 RESPONSE

Well Foundation has today announced the launch of a COVID-19 Action Fund to support WaitematÄ DHB in its local level response to COVID-19 across North Shore, West Auckland and Rodney.

The fund will be used to support the rapid establishment of remote patient monitoring for those in our community with underlying health conditions, including respiratory conditions, diabetes, heart conditions, and patients with compromised immune systems.

This initiative, led by WaitematÄ DHB’s Institute for Innovation and Improvement, will allow specialist hospital staff to monitor and care for the most vulnerable in our community within their own homes, keeping them out of the hospital environment unless absolutely necessary.

The generous support of The Perpetual Guardian Foundation and Liz and Paul Blackwell - Albany Pak’n Save, has provided the initial funding needed to kick-start these efforts.

Further funding is now needed to provide more remote monitoring systems, for more people, in our community. If you would like to find out more about the Well Foundation COVID-19 Action Fund, or to donate, visit covid19.wellfoundation.org.nz

WaitematÄ DHB is the largest District Health Board in New Zealand with a population of 630,000. Approximately 70,000 of those people are over the age of 70. In addition to operating North Shore and Waitakere hospitals, the DHB is responsible for primary healthcare and other community services that run across more than 30 sites throughout the region.

Our local health services are now facing the reality that new models of care, outside of our hospitals, are needed and critical care needs to be delivered safely in patient’s homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Remote patient monitoring has been identified as part of the solution.

Patients will be taught to use remote monitoring devices that record heart rate, temperature, blood oxygen level, and breathing rate. The data can then be monitored remotely by specialist hospital staff and patients given advice and support on how to stay safe and well in their homes.