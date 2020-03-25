Hunkering down doesn't mean drinking up - Alcohol Beverages Council

Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 - 17:06

The New Zealand Alcohol Beverages Council says keep your drinking safe and social as New Zealand heads into lockdown tonight.

"Hunkering down shouldn’t mean drinking up," said NZABC Executive Director, Bridget MacDonald today.

"We’re heading into uncharted territory and it would be easy for those that drink to drink a little more in these times of uncertainty but let’s keep it safe and social."

Bridget says that at these times the Ministry of Health’s drinking guidelines are a great reference point.

"The guidelines lay it out pretty clearly - no more than three standard drinks a day for men and two for women with a total of 15 standards a week for men and ten for women with two no drinking days thrown in.

"If you want an idea about the state of your drinking or what a standard drink looks like go to cheers.org.nz and check out the standard drink calculator and drinking guide.

"And get out for a walk when you can - remembering to observe the government’s COVID-19 guidelines relating to social distancing - and if you’re going to have a drink have it with food," says Bridget.

Drinkers Lockdown tips

Go ‘no, low or slow’. It’s okay to choose no or low alcohol drinks. If you choose to drink, pace yourself and enjoy your drink slowly.

Know what a standard drink is and keep an eye on how many you are drinking.

Drink plenty of water, especially in between drinks to stay hydrated.

Eat when you are drinking.

Support others to stay safe and social. Stay connected via phone, skype etc, or social media with family and friends to help them stay connected.

Check out cheers.org.nz for more information on what a standard drinks is and how to make better drinking decisions.

Need help? Call the Alcohol Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, free txt 8681, or visit alcoholdrughelp.org.nz.