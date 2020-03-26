Global Initiative releases Asthma and COVID-19 FAQ

Thursday, 26 March, 2020 - 12:57

The Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) has today published a set of frequently asked questions around asthma and COVID-19.

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ is an alliance member of the Global Alliance Against Chronic Respiratory Diseases (GARD), who fully support the advice given by GINA. The FAQ factsheet details how those with asthma should proceed in various scenarios, such as normal management or acute flare-ups, when to consider a nebuliser, and information for those with conditions like allergic rhinitis.

"This is a fantastic and timely document, laid out in an easy to understand manner," says Professor Jim Reid of the Foundation’s Scientific Advisory Board. "Those in primary care are being asked many questions by concerned patients, and many can be answered by referring to this information."

Chief Executive Letitia Harding says that the Foundation is working to get advice out to those in primary care just as much as patients themselves.

"Our mission at the Foundation is to protect people’s respiratory health, and now more than ever" says Letitia. "COVID-19 is a respiratory virus, and has more severe impacts on the health of those who already have compromised respiratory systems, like severe asthmatics and people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

"This FAQ will help take much of the pressure off those being asked difficult questions, so we want to get it out to anyone and everyone who needs it."

The GINA FAQ document is available online here > https://ginasthma.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Final-COVID-19-answers-to-frequent-questions-25.3.2020-1.pdf.

For more information on COVID-19 and how it affects New Zealand’s respiratory community, visit the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ website > https://www.asthmafoundation.org.nz/your-health/covid-19.