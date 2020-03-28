Waikato you can drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centres during lock down

Saturday, 28 March, 2020 - 10:50

We would like to remind our communities that they can drive-thru Community Based Assessment Centres (CBAC) during the level 4 lock down period.

Official numbers will be released, but thousands of people have driven-thru this past week thanks to the tireless effort of staff working around the clock to ensure there is a place to go for anyone concerned they might have COVID-19.

Staff are set up across the Waikato and will be there to assess and test people every day.

The test results will take several days for those who have COVID-19 swaps taken.

"We have been building an aeroplane and flying it at the same time with these centres. We set them up in 48 hours, it’s an immense amount of work and I’m so proud of our healthcare team and partnership with Civil Defence, Councils and Iwi to achieve what we have" says Dr Damian Tomic, Waikato DHB clinical director of planning.

You need to attend a CBAC if you are displaying flu-like systems or have recently travelled.

Firstly, phone Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Healthline will provide guidance on whether assessment and testing is needed. If you cannot get through to Healthline you can also phone your general practice/doctor for advice.

Open centres:

Claudelands Event Centre

Open daily from 8am to 8pm daily

Entrance Gate 3, Brooklyn Road, Hamilton

Drive-Thru, Gate 3

Tokoroa Hospital

Open daily 8am to 3pm

5-75 Maraetai Road Tokoroa

Drive-Thru

Ngaruawahia Panthers Rugby League Club

Opening Thursday 26 March - 9am to 3pm

Whatawhata Road Ngaruawahia

Drive-Thru

Taumarunui Hospital campus

Opening Thursday 26 March - 9am to 3pm

63 Kururau Rd, Taumarunui 3920

Drive-Thru

Huntly War Memorial Hall

Opening Friday 27 March - 10.30am to 3pm

Wight St Street, Huntly

Drive-Thru

Te Kuiti Hospital

Opening Friday 27 March - 9am to 3pm

10 Eketone Street, Te Kuiti

Drive-Thru

Silver Fern Event Centre, Te Aroha

Opening Saturday 28 March - 9am to 3pm

44 Stanley Avenue, Te Aroha

Drive-Thru

GPs that are offering COVID-19 assessments:

Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki Thames

830am to 4.30pm Monday to Sunday

210 Richmond Rd

Thames

Ph: 07 868 0033

Ph: 0508 835 676

Tui Medical Centre

Opening hours

8am to 4.30pm Monday to Sunday

26 Bryant Road, Te Rapa

Hamilton

Ph: 0800 175 175 ext.: 1 for COVID-19 line

For further advice and support about COVID-19

The Ministry of Health answers many common questions about COVID-19 at health.govt.nz/covid-19

If people want information about the response beyond the Ministry of Health, visit covid19.govt.nz or call the 0800 Government Helpline on 0800 779 997 (9 am-5 pm, 7 days a week), for example if people have welfare concerns e.g. paying for bills, food because they are in isolation.

For travel advice, visit the Government’s Safetravel website at safetravel.govt.nz/contact

If people are unable to work or have lost their job because of COVID-19 visit workandincome.govt.nz

If people are concerned about an event, reach out to the people organising it for information.

If you are feeling anxious, stressed, worried and scared you can free call or text 1737 at any time to speak with a trained counsellor - it’s free and confidential.