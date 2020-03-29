Alcohol sales are not essential - Alcohol Action NZ

Sunday, 29 March, 2020 - 19:00

Over the past week we have witnessed historic leadership by the Government in this Covid-19 crisis. The Government has listened to public health scientists and instituted abrupt short-term changes to the way our whole society functions, courageously putting value on people’s lives rather than industries’ profits. However, the alcohol industry is arguing successfully at this point that alcohol sales are essential. Supermarkets are the biggest sources of alcohol salea in New Zealand.

Unfettered access to alcohol is unhealthy. Alcohol is a luxury recreational product not a necessity.

The negative impact of alcohol on people’s mental health is very well understood; mediated through depressing mood, disturbing sleep, increasing suicidal thoughts, elevating aggressiveness and enhancing potential for violence. This is in addition to alcohol being the cause of many accidents and injury through people making unwise decisions while under the influence of alcohol.

Alcohol is one of the most intoxicating of all the recreational drugs, the use of which produces exuberance and poor judgement. We are being urged by the Government to live more soberly for a short time, by staying at home in our bubbles and keeping our distance from people in other bubbles. The intoxicating effect of alcohol makes people take risks, the very thing the Government is strongly urging people not to do at present.

Alcohol use also depresses people’s immune function, both directly through its toxic effects on the immune system, but also through interfering with sleep architecture and resulting in sleep deprivation. This is the time for New Zealander’s to be doing everything they can to improve their immune functioning. Not drinking alcohol is one of the best ways of achieving this.