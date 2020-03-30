COVID-19 update 4 - Whanganui District Council

Monday, 30 March, 2020 - 12:40

Published on 30 March 2020Whanganui District Council’s emergency management welfare team has established a call centre to co-ordinate local requests for assistance during the current lockdown.

Safer Whanganui Manager, Lauren Tamehana, who is leading the Council’s welfare response, says people needing help can call the Council on 349 0001.

"Our call centre will be open from Monday, 30 March to help people in urgent need. We will have people specifically on the phone from 8.00am until 5.00pm and after that all calls will go through to an afterhours number."

She says, "People may want to know how they can support others, or they may need food or other supplies delivered. This is a difficult time and we know some extra assistance will be needed in our Whanganui community.

"Fortunately we have already seen an amazing effort by agencies, businesses and individuals to coordinate and support relief."

Lauren Tamehana advises, "Please check in with your neighbours, while always maintaining social distancing - you might be able to phone, message online, or just call out over the fence."

Ask whÄnau or friends whether they can help, but remember, if they’re not in your bubble, they must maintain social distancing. If you’re already linked with a social agency, try calling them, as most are still operating remotely. Call 349 0001 to talk to the Council’s welfare team.

"We’ll have members of our team on the phones who will ask you a few questions to understand your needs. If we can’t help you immediately, we’ll get back to you."