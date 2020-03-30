No-visitors policy in place for BOPDHB facilities

Monday, 30 March, 2020 - 16:54

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board (BOPDHB) would like to reinforce that a no-visitors policy is in place at Tauranga and WhakatÄne hospitals, with few notable exceptions. This is in line with the Government’s directive.

The exceptions include a nominated person who is supporting a terminal patient through end-of-life-care, and a parent/guardian who is supporting a child. For maternity, one support person/birthing partner.

BOPDHB Incident Management Team Controller Bronwyn Anstis, said the decision about whether exceptional circumstances apply is at the Clinical Nurse Manager’s or another lead clinician’s discretion.

"In all exceptions where a visitor is allowed access to any BOPDHB facility, appropriate screening will take place before they are allowed to enter the facility to ensure they are well."

This measure, as with all current COVID-19-related measures, is to ensure the safety of patients and staff by minimising avoidable contact and the potential for spread.