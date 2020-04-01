MidCentral DHB COVID-19 announcements

Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 - 12:25

Please be advised that from today, Wednesday 1 April, MidCentral District Health Board will be announcing new cases of COVID-19, along with recoveries and hospitalisations, and other general information, on the MidCentral website (midcentraldhb.govt.nz) and on our social media pages.

You can expect the information to be posted early to mid-afternoon, after the Director-General of Health has made the national announcement.

Updates webpage: http://www.midcentraldhb.govt.nz/News/Pages/Update%20on%20COVID-19%20cases%20in%20MidCentral%20DHB.aspx Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MidCentralDHB/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/midcentral-district-health-board Twitter: https://twitter.com/MidCentralDHB

Please note, the level of information provided about specific cases has been decided by the Medical Officer of Health and the Chief Medical Officer, with respect to aligning patients’ right to privacy alongside the public interest in COVID-19.

If you have any further questions, please contact us at communications@midcentraldhb.govt.nz.

We are doing our best to respond to all media queries as soon as possible, but during this busy and uncertain time, there may be delays. We appreciate your understanding and thank you for your support in sharing important health messages to our communities.