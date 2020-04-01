Waikato DHB has confirmed three COVID-19 cases in Waitomo

Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 - 17:13

At this stage the three appear to be linked with another cluster identified outside of the Waikato region.

Waikato DHB Chief Executive, Dr Kevin Snee, said those who had tested positive were self-isolating and contact tracing was underway.

"Waitomo residents who are following the Alert Level 4 lockdown guidance should not have raised concerns. Please continue to follow the national guidance to stay in your ‘bubble’, use social distancing if you need to visit the supermarket, and wash your hands thoroughly. This is an effective way to eliminate the virus from our communities."