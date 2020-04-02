Three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Hawke's Bay

Thursday, 2 April, 2020 - 14:24

The Ministry of Health reported three confirmed Covid-19 cases in Hawke’s Bay, today taking the total for the region to 19.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said two of the cases reported today were from people returning from overseas. Close contacts of these people have been directly followed up by public health and provided with advice and information. International flight details have been passed onto the national close contact centre for identification and follow up of any close contacts.

The other confirmed case is a household contact of a previously reported case. There is no wider public health risk from this case.

"The priority for our teams is to find and track down anyone that may have symptoms of COVID-19. The Government has updated the case definition to include anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 without the requirement for overseas travel.

"I urge anyone feeling unwell with a cough, fever, sneezing or a runny nose to contact their GP or call Healthline so they can be assessed. Dr Jones reminded people that they needed an appointment at a CBAC before they could be assessed.

People are also able to call Healthline’s free 24/7 dedicated COVID-19 number on 0800 358 5453 for advice. Interpreters are available on request.

Today’s Ministry of Health national case updates can be found here: https://covid19.govt.nz/government-actions/covid-19-alert-level/