Kim Beach gives away two months free of her premium weight loss program

Friday, 3 April, 2020 - 13:07

Today, health and fitness leader, Kim Beach announced she will give away two months of free and full access to her Kim Beach Life program and premium app to all new subscribers. Inspired by the generosity and kindness from her community, this initiative is vital to Kim’s mission to empower women through their health and fitness journey.

"Last Sunday, my husband John and I were driving back home talking about how we could help people deal with these extremely challenging circumstances," says Kim Beach.

"I realised free access to our Kim Beach Life program could help so many women - no matter where they are. And I’m always so proud of how our online crew is so genuine and empowering - that’s what the world needs right now!"

This exciting initiative provides women with free and full access to 24/7 support from qualified fitness professionals, 800+ sustainable and tailored eating plans, daily home training programs, access to Kim’s global online community and access to the premium Kim Beach Life program and bonus app. This offer valued at $59.98 RRP is only available for a limited time.

Current Kim Beach Life New Zealand members such as, Paula strongly support this offer. "The private Facebook group is the real gem of this programme," Paula says. "During times like these it helps you connect with other women experiencing similar challenges and it’s a great distraction from the sugar cravings."

Paula also emphasises the long-term results. "I loved Kim Beach Life because I wasn’t in the right headspace to plan meals, calorie count or weigh absolutely everything," she says. "This has loads of flexibility to work around my food intolerances and good variations in recipes and exercise to keep me interested."

Kim Beach explains why she made the choice to share the premium Kim Beach Life program with women across the world. "I truly hope this helps women and their families stay fit and healthy during these uncertain times and feel supported by our community," she says.

"I have dedicated my professional life to helping women achieve their weight loss and fitness goals. Everything I learned along the way is packed into my program and I want to share that and welcome others to our Kim Beach Life family."

Learn more about the Kim Beach Life free two month offer here: https://kimbeach.com/kim-beach-life-app/