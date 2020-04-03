Maori word list for COVID-19

Friday, 3 April, 2020 - 16:56

The Māori Language Commission has released a list of words to support translators and others who are fighting COVID-19 and communicating in te reo Māori.

"Across the country translators are working hard to ensure our communities who speak te reo are informed and able to stay home, save lives and fight COVID-19," said Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori chief executive, Ngahiwi Apanui.

"We may be physically far apart, but thanks to our iwi radio stations, Māori TV, Te Karere and other social media forums: our people are united in our fight against Mate Korona: Coronavirus."

An updated list will be kept here on the Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori website

ME WHAKAPUTA INĀIANEI

Kua puta i Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori tētahi rārangi kupu hei taunaki i ngā kaiwhakamāori me ētahi hoa e whawhai ana i te Mate Korona mā te tuku whakapāpātanga i te reo Māori.

"Huri noa i te motu e pōkai kaha ana ngā kaiwhakamāori kia mārama ai ngā hapori kōrero Māori ki ngā kōrero matua, arā he noho kāinga, he oranga tangata tae atu hoki ki te whawhai i te Mate Korona e ora ai te tangata," te kī a te tumuaki o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, a Ngahiwi Apanui.

"Ahakoa tawhiti ā - tinana tātou i a tātou, e honoa ana tātou e ngā reo irirangi ā-iwi, e Whakaata Māori, e Te Karere me ētahi kaupapa pae pāpāho pāpori; e tū kotahi ana tō tātou iwi i te whawhai ki te Mate Korona."

Terms

Corona Virus

Virus

Cold

Flu

Self-Isolation

Quarantine

Social Distancing

Symptom

Breathlessness

Aching Body

Sore Throat

Fatigue

Dry Cough

Fever

Diagnose

Community Transmission

Household Transmission

Sustained Transmission

Alert Levels

Prepare

Reduce

Restrict

Eliminate

Medical Conditions

Outbreak

Cluster

Be Kind

Check-in on others

Help others

Antiviral

Disinfectant

Hand Sanitiser

Māori

Mate Korona

Huaketo

Maremare

Rewharewha

Noho taratahi

Taratahi

Tū Tīrara

Tohu Mate

Hēmanawa

Tinana Mamae

Korokoro Mamae

Rūhā/Ngenge

Mare Tauraki

Kirikā

Whakatau

Rere ā-Hapori

Rere ā-Whare

Rere Hūrokuroku

Ngā Pae Mataara

Whakarite

Whakaiti

Rāhui

Whakakore

Ngā Tūmate

Urutā

Kāhui

Kia atawhai

Me toro ki ētahi atu

Āwhinatia ētahi atu

Rongoā whakanoa

Patu Huaketo

Rongoā Whakanoa Ringa