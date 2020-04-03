Maori word list for COVID-19

|
The Māori Language Commission has released a list of words to support translators and others who are fighting COVID-19 and communicating in te reo Māori.
"Across the country translators are working hard to ensure our communities who speak te reo are informed and able to stay home, save lives and fight COVID-19," said Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori chief executive, Ngahiwi Apanui.
"We may be physically far apart, but thanks to our iwi radio stations, Māori TV, Te Karere and other social media forums: our people are united in our fight against Mate Korona: Coronavirus."
An updated list will be kept here on the Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori website
ME WHAKAPUTA INĀIANEI
Kua puta i Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori tētahi rārangi kupu hei taunaki i ngā kaiwhakamāori me ētahi hoa e whawhai ana i te Mate Korona mā te tuku whakapāpātanga i te reo Māori.
"Huri noa i te motu e pōkai kaha ana ngā kaiwhakamāori kia mārama ai ngā hapori kōrero Māori ki ngā kōrero matua, arā he noho kāinga, he oranga tangata tae atu hoki ki te whawhai i te Mate Korona e ora ai te tangata," te kī a te tumuaki o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, a Ngahiwi Apanui.
"Ahakoa tawhiti ā - tinana tātou i a tātou, e honoa ana tātou e ngā reo irirangi ā-iwi, e Whakaata Māori, e Te Karere me ētahi kaupapa pae pāpāho pāpori; e tū kotahi ana tō tātou iwi i te whawhai ki te Mate Korona."
Terms
Corona Virus
Virus
Cold
Flu
Self-Isolation
Quarantine
Social Distancing
Symptom
Breathlessness
Aching Body
Sore Throat
Fatigue
Dry Cough
Fever
Diagnose
Community Transmission
Household Transmission
Sustained Transmission
Alert Levels
Prepare
Reduce
Restrict
Eliminate
Medical Conditions
Outbreak
Cluster
Be Kind
Check-in on others
Help others
Antiviral
Disinfectant
Hand Sanitiser
Māori
Mate Korona
Huaketo
Maremare
Rewharewha
Noho taratahi
Taratahi
Tū Tīrara
Tohu Mate
Hēmanawa
Tinana Mamae
Korokoro Mamae
Rūhā/Ngenge
Mare Tauraki
Kirikā
Whakatau
Rere ā-Hapori
Rere ā-Whare
Rere Hūrokuroku
Ngā Pae Mataara
Whakarite
Whakaiti
Rāhui
Whakakore
Ngā Tūmate
Urutā
Kāhui
Kia atawhai
Me toro ki ētahi atu
Āwhinatia ētahi atu
Rongoā whakanoa
Patu Huaketo
Rongoā Whakanoa Ringa
