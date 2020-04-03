Five new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Hawke's Bay - Hawke's Bay DHB

Friday, 3 April, 2020 - 18:18

The Ministry of Health reported five Covid-19 cases in Hawke’s Bay, today - three probable and two confirmed. This takes the total for the region to 24.

Probable cases, are cases that are a close contact of a previously confirmed case that meets the clinical criteria of having COVID-19.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said the two confirmed cases, both in their 50s, had returned from overseas and self-isolated upon their return. Flight details have been passed onto the national close contact centre for identification and follow-up.

Dr Jones said of the three probable cases; one was a child who was a close household contact of a previously confirmed case. The child was isolated at home and hadn’t required medical attention. The other two probable cases were two residents at Gladys Mary Care Home, Napier.

Gladys Mary Care Home now has a group of five residents - three confirmed and two probable cases - of COVID-19. The five cases were doing well and none of them had required additional medical assistance, at this stage, he said.

Dr Jones said Hawke’s Bay DHB was working closely with Bupa, the owners of the care home, and additional support; including registered and student nurses to help staff at the home, a liaison person with the DHB and the care home had also been established along with further Personal Protective Equipment, (PPE) had been provided.

Bupa was working hard to keep residents separated, as was practically possible within a dementia care home context. "We have been reassured by Bupa that they have been able to maintain their high standards of care for their residents, during this time," Dr Jones said.

Dr Jones reiterated that anyone unwell with a cough, fever, sneezing or a runny nose to contact their GP or call Healthline so they could be assessed. Dr Jones reminded people that they needed an appointment at a CBAC before they could be assessed.

People are also able to call Healthline’s free 24/7 dedicated COVID-19 number on 0800 358 5453 for advice. Interpreters are available on request.

Today’s Ministry of Health national case updates can be found here: https://covid19.govt.nz/government-actions/covid-19-alert-level/