Canterbury DHB moves to support Rosewood Rest Home Dementia facility

Monday, 6 April, 2020 - 14:13

Following notification of a cluster of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 cases amongst staff and residents at Rosewood Rest Home Dementia Care facility, Canterbury DHB’s Chief Executive, David Meates has authorised that 20 residents from its hospital level dementia facility, be temporarily moved to Burwood Hospital and an acting manager for Rosewood Rest Home be appointed effective immediately.

The facility has a total of 64 residents.

In addition to the 20 residents who have been transferred to Burwood Hospital today, there are an additional 44 residents with dementia remaining at Rosewood Rest Home in two separate wings.

All residents are being treated as close contacts and will be tested if they display symptoms of COVID-19.

This relocation means the group of 20 residents will be able to isolate as a group in their ‘bubble’ at Burwood Hospital.

As at midday today there was a total of 16 cases:

4 residents are confirmed cases and 8 residents are probable cases.

One staff member is a confirmed case and 3 staff members are probable cases.

While the residents are at Burwood Hospital, Rosewood Rest Home will be able to carry out a deep clean before the residents move back when the DHB knows that all residents are clear of infection.

Due to the large number of COVID-19 infections a large number of staff now have to self-isolate (including the facility manager) - which is why the DHB has appointed a temporary manager and is assisting to identify replacement staff at very short notice.

Today the DHB is working to secure additional experienced staff to care for the 44 remaining residents at Rosewood Rest Home. If we are unable to source appropriate staff we may have to look at further relocations, although this is not the current plan.

"Our priority is to ensure that all residents of Rosewood Rest Home receive quality care in a safe environment. I want to reassure all the families involved that everyone is working together to ensure this is the case.

"A range of staff from across the Canterbury Health System have been called on to assist, and I thank them for putting themselves forward for this important work caring for some of the most vulnerable in our community," David says.