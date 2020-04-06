Tiger testing positive to COVID-19 - World Animal Protection statement

Monday, 6 April, 2020 - 14:27

Simone Clarke, Executive Director for World Animal Protection ANZ said:

"It is believed Nadia the Malaysian tiger contracted the coronavirus from an asymptomatic, infected zookeeper.

"While this is the first reported case of a wild animal contracting the virus from an infected person, it highlights zoos around the world need to implement stringent safety measures to ensure more captive wild animals aren’t at risk.

"It’s important to stress that there is no evidence that wild animals or pets can be a source of community transmission of the infection to humans or even back to other animals.

"This pandemic should not be used as a justification of animal culling. We urge all pet owners to keep calm and care for their pets."