'Orion Health eases strain on health system with patient management platform'

Monday, 6 April, 2020 - 16:12

Orion Health has been working closely with its customers since the beginning of the outbreak to quickly develop and deploy COVID-19 solutions that meet an individual provider’s focus. The company is dedicated to finding solutions to manage the COVID- 19 pandemic, and is responding directly to its customers’ specific needs and priorities with a range of different offerings.

In the space of two weeks there has been a rapid shift in the way that healthcare is delivered, from favouring face-to-face, point-to-point healthcare to using the telehealth and virtual care modalities, which allows one clinician to see many patients. The COVID- 19 pandemic has forced this shift and, with it, the realisation that face-to-face healthcare will not be possible or effective in the current situation.

How does it work?

The solution is aimed at reducing admission to hospital and monitoring those who are at low, medium and high risk for COVID-19. It comprises a number of modules that customers can select from depending on their individual priorities.

Identify

Lists of patients can be identified and curated, for both COVID-19 negative and positive results, to highlight who would benefit from active monitoring or care as well as tracking their ongoing progress. This allows healthcare providers to maintain the visibility of patients who are presenting symptoms or those concerned they may have had exposure to the virus.

A comprehensive reporting dashboard also allows providers to track and display the status of COVID-19 cases and report back to interested parties.

Manage

Orion Health’s comprehensive solution helps alleviate the pressure on overburdened global health systems, and supports the shift to the virtual care modality.

This module is where virtual care comes into its own. Providers can actively engage and manage patients before they enter the hospital (inbound), and continue the engagement with those being sent home (outbound).

Patients symptoms can be managed through digital questionnaires that allow providers to triage and stratify populations based on their own clinical protocols and risk thresholds.

This means the health system can now manage and focus on those most at-risk and reserve the need for one-on-one phone calls or consultations for those individuals who most need it, as well as ensuring visibility over imminent service demand.

Engage

Using a patient portal and secure messaging, healthcare providers can communicate directly with their patients to provide negative test results; reducing the burden on healthcare workers who have been telephoning patients - sometimes up to 300 calls per day.

Clinicians can engage with patients through secure, two-way messaging, which allows patients to contact their care providers if required and update them on their symptoms.

Whether customers opt for the entire solution, or pieces, it will help to reduce the burden on hospitals by keeping most people cared for in their own homes. Ultimately, these use case examples allow for the majority of citizens to be tracked and treated in their own homes, while ensuring precious hospital resources are reserved for those who really need them.

"We’ve designed a unique, comprehensive pandemic monitoring solution specifically aimed at reducing the burden COVID-19 is placing on stretched health services globally," says Orion Health CEO Ian McCrae, who adds that these pressures are exacerbated in regions like New Zealand, which are facing the upcoming winter flu season and GP shortages.

"Health systems are being pushed to their limits and need digital systems that can help them monitor and track the spread of the virus in their region as well as keep people from coming into clinics where they are at risk of infection or infecting others.

"As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow globally, especially in those countries currently in the community outbreak phase of the disease, there will be a need for healthcare workers to support people from their home and our solution has been designed with this in mind."

Orion Health’s COVID-19 Outbreak Management platform allows individual providers or health systems to modify the solution to their unique clinical protocols and needs. We are working with customers across the globe on solutions right now.

