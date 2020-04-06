Daily Media Update - Southern DHB

Monday, 6 April, 2020 - 18:54

New cases in Southern

The Ministry of Health announced 17 new COVID-19 cases in the Southern region today, bringing the region’s total to 177. Confirmed and probable cases are combined for this and future totals, to match Ministry case reporting.

For a breakdown by Territorial Authority please visit the Southern Health website https://www.southernhealth.nz/sdhdCOVID19/cases-updates

Importance of divulging COVID-19 symptoms

The Southern DHB is stressing the importance of people advising of COVID-19 symptoms when they are being admitted to hospital, so precautions can be taken to safeguard hospital staff and other patients.

This follows an incident at Southland Hospital last week where a patient, who has since tested positive for COVID-19, was admitted to hospital needing surgery and did not disclose symptoms until after they had shared a room with two other people, and after surgery had been performed.

The other two patients have tested negative for COID-19 but are still in 14 days isolation.

Thirteen hospital staff have been contacted - 11 are self-isolating and two are considered to be casual contacts.

Southern DHB has assisted three of these staff with accommodation.

Public Health staff have been managing the situation and no details about the patient will be disclosed for reasons of privacy.

Southland Hospital EOC Controller Jo McLeod said, "Our thoughts are with the patient and we understand this has been a very difficult situation.

We just want to reinforce that it is very important for patients to disclose any symptoms that they may have, even if they don’t seem serious or significant at the time. This means that we can ensure that they are cared for in the right place, with the right equipment, protecting them, their families and our staff."

Southern DHB is assuring people:

- You will receive treatment whether you are COVID positive or not;

- It is vital you disclose any symptoms to enable staff to don PPE to keep everyone safe;

- Non-disclosure can have a significant impact on health services as staff must stand down for 14 days.

Message from Southern DHB Chief Executive - Stay at home this Easter

As Easter approaches we are reminding people it is important that they stay in the place where they have been living since the lockdown began, and not travel to a holiday home to spend the long weekend, in breach of the COVID-19 rules.

The transmission of this disease is aided by the movement of people. So even though you may be going from one residence to another, with no intention of interacting with other people, you do increase the risk of transmitting the infection to a whole new community. For the sake of a couple of days’ change of scene you might put someone’s health, or even life, at risk.

Southern health care professionals will be on duty around the clock this Easter weekend, working in hospitals, CBACs, clinics, aged care facilities and pharmacies to provide essential care for our patients. Likewise, supermarket employees, emergency services and other essential workers will be selflessly working to keep our infrastructure going for the benefit of us all.

Please honour their work by doing your bit. Stay at home and follow the rules to keep others safe.