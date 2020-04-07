'Director has positive experience with virtual consultations at Whanganui clinic'

Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 - 12:40

Alex Forsyth, Director of Allied Health Scientific and Technical at the Whanganui District Health Board, says having her three children checked out by the Whanganui Accident and Medical clinic (WAM) over the weekend was a positive experience and much easier than she had anticipated.

She says, "All of my children needed to be checked out, so I asked for a virtual consultation with WAM. I initially spoke to a really lovely nurse for triage, who quickly identified I needed to talk to a doctor and told me I would be contacted back.

"A doctor did call me back, and quickly but thoroughly diagnosed all three of my children with their ‘garden-variety’ ails and ills - and offered to fax their prescriptions to the Springvale pharmacy.

"A quick pick-up from Springvale after a text from them and I had the prescriptions."

Alex Forsyth says, "There was no waiting, no wasting of anyone’s time. Although there were several hours between my request and the doctors consult, it felt like nothing as I was able to get on with other tasks at work.

"The consultations themselves didn’t feel rushed and were thorough, with clear solutions - a win all around."

Judith MacDonald, Operations Lead at the Whanganui Emergency Operations Centre, says people may not realise WAM is still available for after-hours consultations. "We are offering after-hours assessment and consultations over the phone and we can arrange prescriptions for you to collect from your nearest pharmacy."

She says it’s important people follow up on health concerns early, rather than leaving it until a minor issue becomes more serious. "You can still call your GP for an appointment, you can still contact WAM for after-hours medical care and, fortunately in Whanganui, you can still access urgent dental care."

"General practices across our region are still operating, offering virtual and face-to-face clinical care. If you are not certain please ring your practice provider. WAM is still operating as an Urgent Care Accident and Medical clinic seven days per week for accidents."

Community-based assessment centres (CBACs) around the district are seeing all people that have symptoms common to COVID-19. This ensures that WAM is remaining a "clean clinical care space".

Ms MacDonald says, "An important message for the community is to ring first if you possibly can."