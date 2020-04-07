New closing time for Whakatane COVID-19 assessment centre announced

Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 - 13:12

The WhakatÄne COVID-19 assessment centre will be opening from 9am-4pm daily starting this Thursday (9 April).

The new opening hours mean the Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC) at the WhakatÄne War Memorial Hall will be closing two hours earlier than it had been previously.

Bay of Plenty Community Based Health Services Lead Dr Joe Bourne said the move came as a result of processes being fine-tuned.

"We’ve been able to fine tune the processes since the assessment centre was launched and are comfortable that we are able to see the current anticipated numbers within the new opening hours," he said. "Should those numbers increase we have the scope and capacity to move with that and increase the hours again should that be necessary."

Over the last five days, Thursday 2 April to Monday 6 April, the average number of patients seen each day at the centre was 48. Experience had shown that there was also a tendency for the majority of those patients to be seen in the morning added Dr Bourne.

The assessment centre will still be operating daily and will be open throughout the Easter Weekend at the new time of 9am-4pm.

For information on CBACs, the latest health updates relating to COVID-19, plus answers to frequently asked questions, a new website has been created by BOP and Lakes DHBs. You can find it at: covid19.bopdhb.govt.nz

Enquiries to the BOP HEALTH COVID-19 response team can be emailed to: bopcovid19@bopdhb.govt.nz