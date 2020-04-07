Maori And Pacific Covid-19 testing boosted with new centres

|
The number of MÄori and Pacific people being tested for COVID-19 is set to significantly increase with the opening of two new community testing centres in South Auckland.
Last weekend, a clinic focusing on the needs of the Pacific community opened at South Seas Healthcare in Otara, with a MÄori-focused clinic also opening at the WhÄnau Ora Community Clinic in Wiri.
This brings the total community testing network across the metro Auckland area to 14 sites.
WaitematÄ DHB CEO and Northern Region COVID-19 lead Dr Dale Bramley said the two new clinics would ensure a culturally appropriate approach to testing for MÄori and Pacific.
"This is part of our ongoing efforts across metro Auckland to reduce barriers to testing and ensure people who are showing potential COVID-19 symptoms are undergoing checks for the disease," Dr Bramley said.
"Although more than 98 per cent of overall tests return a negative result, it is still important that we test wherever people demonstrate potential symptoms, in line with the Ministry of Health’s case definition.
"So far, we have had just over 17,700 people tested across the city at community testing centres, GP practices and urgent care clinics since 21 March.
"Around 20 per cent of these people were MÄori or Pacific. The opening of the clinics in Otara and Wiri at the weekend mean we are now in a strong position to keep lifting the rate of testing among MÄori and Pacific people as part of our drive toward equitable access across the city."
The overall number of COVID-19 tests across metro Auckland continues to increase to more than 1300 per day. Dr Bramley said this number would continue to grow, due to further case definition changes for testing from the Ministry of Health.
"We have increased our capacity to test in the community and we have increased the capacity of our labs to process these tests. People can have confidence that we are testing more people than ever for COVID-19 and that cases are being detected as a result," he said.
Laboratory testing for COVID-19 in Northern Region - Monday 6 April 2020
Number of COVID-19 lab tests reported each day
Community-based COVID-19 testing centres:
NORTH
Shorecare Northcross
948 East Coast Rd, Northcross, Auckland
Open 8am - 4pm, 7 days
No referrals after 3pm
Patients to call and book an appointment
NO WALK-INS ACCEPTED
021 256 6321
NORTH
AUT Integrated Health
3 Akoranga Drive, Northcote, Auckland
Open 8am - 4pm, 7 days
No referrals after 3pm
Walk-ins accepted
WEST
Henderson Specialist Centre
131 Lincoln Rd, Henderson, Auckland
Open 8am - 4pm, 7 days
No referrals after 3pm
Walk-ins accepted
WEST
Whanau House, Waipareira Trust Henderson
6-8 Pioneer Street, Henderson, Auckland
Open 8am - 4pm, 7 days
No referrals after 3pm
Walk-ins accepted
CENTRAL
White Cross St Lukes Urgent Care Clinic
52 St Lukes Road, Mount Albert, Auckland
Open 8am - 4pm, 7 days
No referrals after 3pm
Walk-ins accepted
CENTRAL
Langimalie Health Centre, Panmure
RSA Car Park
Domain Road entrance, Panmure, Auckland,
Open 8am - 4pm, 7 days
No referrals after 3pm
Walk-ins accepted
EAST
Spectrum House
292a Botany Road, Howick, Auckland
Open 8am - 4pm, 7 days
No referrals after 3pm
Walk-ins accepted
SOUTH
Local Doctors Airport Oaks
149a Kirkbride Road, Mangere, Auckland
Open 8am - 4pm, 7 days
No referrals after 3pm
Walk-ins accepted
SOUTH
Takanini COVID Testing Clinic
106 Great South Road, Takanini, Auckland
Open 8am - 4pm, 7 days
No referrals after 3pm
Walk-ins accepted
SOUTH
Pukekohe Family Health Centre
10 West Street, Pukekohe, Auckland
Open 8am - 4pm, 7 days
No referrals after 3pm
Walk-ins accepted
SOUTH
The WhanÄu Ora Community Clinic
25 Druces Road, Wiri, Auckland.
Open 8am - 4pm, 7 days
No referrals after 3pm
Walk-ins accepted
SOUTH
South Seas Healthcare, Otara
14 Fair Mall Shop 9-12 Otara, Auckland 2023
Open 8am - 4pm, 7 days
No referrals after 3pm
Walk-ins accepted
RURAL NORTH
Wellsford Dedicated Testing Centre at Coast to Coast Healthcare
220 Rodney St, Wellsford
Open 8am - 4pm, 7 days
No referrals after 3pm
Walk-ins accepted
WAIHEKE
Oneroa Accident and Medical (Waiheke Island)
132 Ocean View Road, Oneroa, Waiheke
Open 8am - 4pm, 7 days
No referrals after 3pm
Patients can call the site or their GP to arrange testing |022 069 4524
