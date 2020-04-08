Canterbury grown blackcurrants praised for immunity-boosting properties - Curra NZ

Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 - 12:28

Unsurprisingly recent Google Trends show for immune-boosting strategies peaked to record levels last week.

Along with sleep, regular exercise and supplements like Vitamin C and Zinc, people are seeking out tried-and tested approaches in their desire to naturally improve their immunity and anti-viral defences.

One superfruit earning its place in this line-up is the New Zealand blackcurrant, which has been praised for its immune-boosting, anti-viral and antioxidant properties - with a jump in sales reflecting its rise in popularity.

Blackcurrants have one of the highest levels of natural compounds called anthocyanins, which give the berry their dark purple colour.

In particular, Canterbury-grown blackcurrants, thanks to their exposure to increased levels of UV light in the southern hemisphere and those extra-cold winters, which help them deliver the highest levels of anthocyanin found in any fruit.

Newly-released studies carried out by the New Zealand Institute for Plant and Food Research found that taking New Zealand blackcurrant extract boosted innate immune defences and demonstrated impressive antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

The study stated: "Daily consumption of blackcurrant extract for five weeks enhanced the expression of immune factors associated with the maintenance of innate immune defences and enhanced cellular anti-inflammatory/antioxidant properties."

The new research further suggested that taking blackcurrant extract bolsters the first line of defence against opportunistic infections, which include viruses and bacteria.

"We’re just beginning to understand how important anthocyanins are in terms of maintaining good health," says Industry Spokesperson, Mike Callagher.

"Anthocyanins are a type of polyphenol. They’re found in other fruits and vegetables but not as high potency as New Zealand blackcurrants. They act as strong antioxidants in the body, protecting cells from damage and reducing inflammation. Commonly called "lifespan essential nutrients" they are the sorts of micronutrients you really do need to supplement to deliver optimal health."

Fleur Cushman, Director of CurraNZ, which uses Canterbury-grown blackcurrants to produce their high-potency New Zealand blackcurrant extract supplement, says: "We’ve already seen a significant increase in sales because people are looking for something to give them a better chance of staying healthy as possible during these difficult times.

"Studies have shown that daily intake of anthocyanins can provide a spectrum of immune-boosting and antiviral properties.

"We see this in a real-world situation too, with almost 70 per cent of our customers reporting significantly improved immunity and fewer incidences of colds and flu - it’s one of the most common pieces of feedback we have received down the years.

"Our capsules provide a convenient way of consuming elevated doses of anthocyanins in line with the amounts used in these studies."