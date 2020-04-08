Oamaru Hospital shares extensive plans to prepare for Covid-19

Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 - 14:55

Planning for the pandemic began at the first signs of Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan. Our Clinical Leaders at this time started to meet to follow the information flow, so we were well into preliminary planning in early February, moving into our Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) then taking over the planning from mid-March. The Oamaru Hospital EOC has members from both the hospital and Southern Community Laboratories on the team and we are regularly in contact with our local St John and Primary Care colleagues.

Last week, a doctor from another rural centre visited to provide a review of our readiness. This peer review identified that a significant amount of planning work that has been undertaken and their comments in feeding back included that "we should be proud of our staff", which of course we are.

The doctor made some minor recommendations which have all been implemented. The early stages of planning involved these steps:

Reviewing our Business Continuity Plans (BCP);

Reviewing our continuity of essential supply for medical gases, food services, linen and supplies;

Completed checks with clinical engineers with on-site visits for clinical equipment, including securing any additional clinical equipment required;

Reviewing our baseline supplies imprest with changes that maybe required due to Covid-19, in particular those related to pharmaceuticals and PPE;

Checked for any deferred maintenance that would be essential for Covid-19, such as air circulation for Radiology and Waitaki Room;

Created an area where anyone that required hosptialisation and had confirmed Covid-19 to minimise spread of infection. As part of this we established agreement with St John with how we keep ED patients that may have Covid-19 seperated than those without;

Reviewed our public spaces, ensuring physical distancing and infection control measures were robust and met requirements, then ensured that all non-essential site services for general public and patients ceased;

Confirmed our plans for critical support services such as food service, cleaning and waste management;

Reviewed all of our plans for contractors on site and completed urgent work that impacted upon our Covid-19 response;

Completed Maintenance/checking of critical infrastructure proactively including backflow utility supplies, generators and main switchboards and maintenance contractors/staff;

Planned remote working capability for non-essential staff including IT access, then implemented in conjunction with alert levels;

Prepared plans for patient flow within the building of those either suspected or have Covid-19 and those without to ensure there is no cross infection;

Reviewed all potential critical/single points of failure of risk to site-wide infrastructure;

Tested then implemented lock down of hospital, including amending and implementing a changed visitor policy;

Established alternative communication strategies for all staff, including weekly ZOOM full staff forums and Service Leaders meeting;

Responded to national alert levels and ceased non critical activity, making arrangements to ensure our community impacted were supported. This included ceasing many Outpatient services. (some services continue, but people will be communicated with);

Worked with the PHO to identify potential CBAC facility on grounds and planned with PHO;

Established weekly liaison meetings with primary care and interface meeting attendance with Aged Care providers;

Our hospital EOC group is meeting daily;

We have strong linkages and are having regular meetings with CDEM;

Oamaru Hospital is using the national colour code system:

We identify anyone with confirmed Covid-19 as RED, and any spaces that might access within the hospital also as RED spaces. Those who may have Covid-19 or are suspected, then these people and spaces are ORANGE. GREEN is used for those that are Covid-19 free.

"We now have Red, Orange and Green patients; Red, Orange and Green zones and secure transfer between each", said Waitaki District Health Services Chief Executive Ruth Kibble. "Our plan is based on the following principles: ensuring the safety of staff, maintaining appropriate infection control, continuing clinical services and treating our patients with dignity and compassion."

The process of putting on and removing full PPE is called ‘donning’ and ‘doffing’ and as this is understandably time-consuming, we have set up intercom for any patient in isolation so they can communicate with staff when in isolation without the staff having to put on full PPE everytime.

Any orange or red patients have X-Rays taken by the mobile unit so that we keep our Radiology Department green.

We have restricted access and visiting to keep our hospital as green as possible.

This means:

For each of the phases of readiness for the hospital we have designated infected (RED), suspected (ORANGE) and non-infected (GREEN) areas on the site. We have worked in conjunction with St John for this.

Some zones in the hospital remain green throughout

We have identified a large room "Waitaki Room" which is set up for any Red patient

We have identified the ability to increase our bed numbers by 25 should the system be overwhelmed, but would need additional staff to support. The Southern Health System is working across the system in this regarding staffing.

Our Primary Care colleagues continue to see people that are not acutely unwell and as such undertake the majority of the swabs. Although we initially thought we might have needed a tent for additional swabbing space, this is not the case and primary care has been managing the demand.

FAQS

Is there enough PPE?

Yes there is. PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) is critical in our protection of staff and the community. Staff have been all checked regarding their technique and have a ‘buddy’ to observe them so if there is any potential infection risk this can be dealt with immediately. We have PPE trolleys and bins outside any orange and red rooms with signage in these areas.

Is there a designated testing zone?

Testing of people that are relatively well is undertaken by GPs. If someone is unwell enough to be in our hospital, this will occur within one of our Orange or Red Zones.

How much testing is being done?

As of today, the Ministry of Health will be releasing these figures by DHB.

Are we in the pandemic response phase now or are there other measures that would take place if we were to have more cases?

Nationally, we are in a pandemic response phase, but this has varying levels of response. Oamaru Hospital response varies with changes in the numbers of people presenting to our hospital unwell with either suspected or confirmed Covid-19. The majority of the people being tested in Oamaru are being tested by their GP.

If a Waitaki patient had to be hospitilised with the virus, would they stay in Oamaru or be sent to a designated ward in Dunedin?

This depends upon their clinical needs, for example, Oamaru Hospital will not have patients requiring breathing assistance by a ventilator. This clinical need is the work of Intensive Care.

Have the staffing levels been affected during Covid-19?

We are amending our staffing levels as demand increases and decreases. A number of staff are working from home - our Allied Health team have taken to making contact with people referred to our services and working in the community. Some staff are working in slightly different roles - some of our Assistant workforce is helping with a tidy up of our file room.

We have staff coming in and out of isolation as they either are unwell themselves or come into contact with any orange cases.

Our community should be proud of the hard work, commitment and dedication of all of our staff and those involved in the wider health and welfare services in Oamaru. I am immensely proud of how resilient our whole team has been in standing up and working together to ensure we have planned well, communicated our plans to staff and are ready.

Worst case scenario?

So what happens if the current isolation plan doesn’t work and we get inundated? We progressively work through the building designating current green rooms to orange or red. We have the ability to utilize other spaces in the building so we could potentially admit 45 patients, with another 8 in ED.

The benefits of working within the wider Southern Health System is that should Oamaru get inundated, the planning and response is to work as a region, rather than us being left to manage on our own in extreme circumstances.

It helps that we are not working in isolation. We have daily contact with other Rural Hospitals. One Rural CEO is the representative for all Rural Hospitals at the Southern Emergency Coordination Centre and we both contribute and receive daily updates. In addition we are working closely with the Waitaki District Council on their response.