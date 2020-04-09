NZHIT creates a national online jobs board

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 10:07

NZ Health IT (NZHIT) has launched a national digital health jobs board to help organisations and people looking for work during lockdown.

This move is to support member organisations (employers) and people (candidates) looking for work during the COVID-19 pandemic, NZHIT chief executive Scott Arrol says.

"We just want to support people and organisations at a time of unprecedented global crisis during the lockdown. The jobs board is starting as a fresh canvass waiting to be filled with jobs available and candidates looking for roles.

"The board is designed to provide a simple way for employers to display their digital health vacancies and candidates to have their availability posted.

"Both can then quickly scan and connect directly with each other, should there be a potential match.

"For employers it's a simple matter of providing brief vacancy information and a link to their own job advert.

"Similarly, candidates are able to provide the type of role they're looking for and a link to their own LinkedIn profile."

Arrol says the new facility has been made available to support, not replace, existing employment efforts. The board will assist employers’ efforts to find suitable staff and for candidates to identify roles that maybe suitable for them to apply for.

NZHIT is the leading organisation for the New Zealand digital health industry sector. Its members include digital health companies and organisations, healthcare providers, consultancies, legal, insurance, banking, government, regional agencies and international companies with an interest in New Zealand's health sector.