App supports healthcare worker mental wellbeing during COVID-19 - Chnnl

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 12:16

Psychological support for the wellbeing of Frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19

chnnl (pronounced channel), an app which anonymously tracks employee mental wellbeing, is helping healthcare providers across New Zealand provide psychological support for the mental wellbeing of their staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

chnnl’s founder and CEO, Dr Elizabeth Berryman, says organisations such as Waitemata District Health Board, Auckland District Health Board, Wellington Intensive Care Unit and St. John are all using chnnl to better understand how their staff are coping during this difficult time.

"All New Zealanders will face immense challenges over the coming weeks and months. This is particularly true for healthcare workers on the frontline who are constantly at risk of exposure to COVID-19. This is sure to bring more stress to environments which are already stressful at the best of times. "chnnl helps employers understand worker sentiment so they can make changes to improve mental wellness and reduce anxiety during this time." The app’s data is anonymised, with employees completing a short check-in at the end of everyday to evaluate their mental wellbeing. Questions have been added specifically around COVID-19 to track employee sentiment on the virus, allowing employers to regularly monitor and react should any trends jump out. Dr Kate Tietjens, a consultant from Wellington’s Intensive Care Unit, says she hopes using chnnl has better prepare them to cope with the challenges COVID-19 is bringing to New Zealand. "Traditionally, staff mental wellbeing has been a difficult area to measure and we hope chnnl will allow us to solve any issues as they come up. Ensuring our teams feel comfortable and equipped to work on the frontline and tackle what every day brings in the best possible headspace is a top priority." How chnnl started

After research showed nearly half of all medical students have been bullied while studying and workplace stress was up by nearly a quarter, Berryman went in search of a technology solution to give organisations the ability to measure wellbeing and mental health in real time and respond better. [1: https://mededu.jmir.org/2018/1/e7/][2: https://www.businessnz.org.nz/__data/assets/pdf_file/0009/128547/Wellness-in-the-Workplace-Survey-2017.pdf]

Berryman says we all know that the mental health of our staff is a vital part of a successful team and workplace but tracking and improving this has historically been too difficult. "I have first hand experience of being bullied in the workplace and I know how difficult it was for me to perform at my best, let alone enjoy being at work. It invaded every aspect of my life, but I couldn’t find the right people in my organisation to take my issues to. "So many New Zealanders will have experienced something similar, and extensive beta testing I know chnnl helps to eliminate bullying and increase overall wellbeing," says Berryman. Each employee completed a daily check -in and this is displayed on a real time Chnnl portal dashboard. Then each month the organisations received consolidated and anonymous reports about the overall sentiment from their teams. Alongside this data, the organisations receive advice on to address employee concerns and grow overall wellbeing. For employees, chnnl provides a gateway to a wide range of resources called boosters through their signature ‘Wellbeing Hub’. From counselling and psychological support, to facebook support groups, specific Covid-19 psychological support and counselling options with clinical psychologists, and a wide range of wellbeing content including videos, e-mental health tools, and other support resources. During such a difficult time, chnnl’s aim is to provide a safe and easy to access space for employees, where everything they need to look after their own wellbeing, is in one place.

Berryman points out chnnl works to support organisations shift their company culture, so employees feel equipped with the tools to report an issue, and confident that it will be dealt with appropriately. "chnnl enables systematic shifts in companies’ cultures. Right from the audit stage of our relationship we’re advising and motivating organisations to improve their culture. Then ongoing we’re ensuring employees have avenues to immediately talk with people who can help with issues they face," says Berryman.