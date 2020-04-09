Medical director's plea: Don't put off calling your doctor

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 12:43

"Do not put off calling your doctor if you are unwell," is the plea, amid reports that patients with non-COVID related illnesses are delaying contacting their general practice.

"Not contacting your doctor risks minor health problems getting much worse, requiring higher level care," says Hastings Health Centre GP and Health Hawke’s Bay medical director Dr Louise Haywood.

"Our local family doctors continue to be open and available to provide care for you," she says.

"What we really don’t want is for people to put off calling their doctor. If you wait for three weeks to contact us about something relatively simple, it may not be simple by then."

Healthline reports that the number of patients they are referring to 111 has doubled and the number to general practice has trebled. "That would indicate that people are not calling their doctor."

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners is echoing this sentiment. College Medical Director Dr Bryan Betty said: "While Covid-19 has a huge effect on the country it hasn’t taken out your other health needs and taking the attitude that ‘she’ll be right’ or that you’re somehow inconveniencing your GP during the pandemic is short-sighted thinking."

"Skin conditions, lesions that are changing, and that scratch that you got gardening that is now red and itchy won’t magically cure themselves, and needs to be seen by a GP," says Dr Betty.

As well as injuries it’s important to stay on top of routine medications such as contraception and vaccinations like childhood immunisations. New parents need to ensure their baby is getting their six-week check with their GP and pregnant people and new mothers still need ongoing care. Anyone with chest or stomach pain should also be calling their GP.

Dr Haywood says the way to contact your doctor has not changed.

"Contact your general practice for an appointment as you normally would - whether that be by phone or through a patient portal."

"You will be phoned by a doctor or nurse from your general practice, at which time a decision can be made on whether you need to go into the surgery and if so, when; or whether your issue can be handled by a phone conversation or via an internet consultation."

The system is designed to help with physical distancing during this time of COVID-19, so that no more people than necessary are in a doctor’s surgery. It also ensures that people with COVID-19 symptoms are directed to specialty testing facilities to ensure the safety of other general practice patients and staff.

"On-line and phone consultations were already being used by some general practices, for things like talking to their rural patients. So it is not new and we are very happy that it works well and all of the privacy and security protocols are in place."

Individual practices have put in place payment methods for phone and internet consultations.

"We are encouraging patients and practices to have the payment conversation at the time the appointment is booked, just as you would if you had physically attended the general practice," says Dr Haywood.

If you are ill during the Easter weekend, ring your general practice, as usual, and they will direct you as to where you need to go. You can also check Ourhealthhb.nz for more information.