Keep your Easter bubble - MidCentral DHB

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 14:12

With Easter weekend fast approaching, MidCentral DHB is asking people to keep their bubbles intact and stay home so the spread of COVID-19 can be stopped in its tracks. Traditionally Easter is a time where people head out of town to enjoy some rest and recreation with friends and whÄnau, but MDHB Chief Executive Kathryn Cook says not this year, please.

While it is understandable that people may be feeling a little restricted two weeks into New Zealand’s move into an Alert 4 status, Ms Cook said it was imperative that the rules be adhered to in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"With the Government advice telling people to stay home, stay in their bubble and not travel, we’d like to reiterate that to ensure we keep the people in our communities safe and healthy," she said.

Ms Cook said the DHB was well prepared to respond to COVID-19.

"We have worked hard to ensure all the procedures, systems and requirements are in place to cope with COVID-19 cases and the DHB is still providing essential and urgent healthcare services to the community. If you are experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19 you should contact the dedicated Healthline number on 0800 358 5453, or your GP Team. They will refer you for testing or treatment if necessary."

Symptoms of COVID-19 include a cough, a high temperature (at least 38°C) and shortness of breath. These symptoms do not necessarily mean you have COVID-19. The symptoms are similar to other illnesses that are much more common, such as cold and flu. Shortness of breath is a sign of possible pneumonia and requires medical attention.

"If anyone feels unwell over the Easter weekend they should not hesitate to seek medical help and call Healthline 0800 611 116, or their GP team," said Ms Cook.

"It is an essential service and we want to make sure people are well cared for. Our emergency department and our hospital are equipped and staffed to care for you, COVID-19 or not, no matter how unwell you are."

People will be able to fill prescriptions at several pharmacies over the holiday weekend. General Practices will be closed on Easter statutory days other than Urgent Care facilities at The Palms and City Doctors in Palmerston North and Horowhenua After Hours.

Ms Cook said she was sure everyone was looking forward to life getting back to normal as soon as possible, but for that to happen everyone had to play their part, stay within their bubble at home and if they wanted more information and guidance to go to www.covid19.govt.nz For up to date information go to the MidCentral District Health Board Facebook page and www.midcentraldhb.govt.nz Pharmacies that are open over the holiday weekend;

Feilding

Feilding Health Pharmacy - 7 Duke St - Easter Fri, Sat, Sun: 9am to 12pm Feilding Health Smith’s Pharmacy - 1 Manchester St - Sat: 9am to 1pm

Dannevirke

Dannevirke Pharmacy - 51 High St - Sat: 10am to 12.15pm

Levin

Unichem Levin Pharmacy - 209 Oxford St - Sat: 9am to 5pm; Sun: 10am to 4pm Mon: 10am to 4pm

Palmerston North

Countdown Pharmacy Rangitikei - Cnr Rangitikei and Featherston Sts - Sat: 9am to 6pm; Mon: 9am to 8pm

Unichem Chemist Shop - 27 Linton St - Sat: 9am to 6pm; Mon: 8am to 6pm (closed 1-1.30pm)

Unichem Roses Pharmacy - 281 Broadway Ave - Sat: 9am to 1pm

Vautier Pharmacy Summerhill - 198 Ruapehu Drive - Sat: 9am to 1pm

Vogel Street Pharmacy - 47 Vogel Street - Sat: 9am to 2pm