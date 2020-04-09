HBDHB COVID-19 update

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 15:40

No cases reported of COVID-19 today in Hawke’s Bay

The Ministry of Health reported no new Covid-19 cases in Hawke’s Bay today - the total for the region remains at 35.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said the district health board’s public health team was actively investigating the contacts of a case confirmed yesterday. This person had been at Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT), Taradale on March 23 and 24, before becoming aware of her illness.

Dr Jones said the team had made good progress and had contacted all but one of the known contacts of this person.

"While we still don’t know where this person acquired the illness from we are following up a number of leads and should know more in the next few days.

"While it is unlikely that anyone who hasn’t already developed illness will do, I urge everyone to be vigilant. Contacts should be aware that although they may have had a very mild illness, and now be fully recovered, they may have passed the virus to other people within their bubble over the last two weeks. Any contact or family member of a contact who has become unwell with a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell should contact their GP or Healthline 0800 358 5453 so an appointment can be made for them to be assessed at a community-based assessment centre," he said

Today’s Ministry of Health national case updates can be found here: https://covid19.govt.nz/government-actions/covid-19-alert-level/