Medical centres pull together to provide best care for Napier community

Friday, 10 April, 2020 - 16:04

Two large medical centres have come together to best serve the Napier community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As news of the first Covid-19 case in Napier was about to break, it became clear that a community-based-assessment centre (CBAC) was needed in the city - and fast.

It took just one afternoon for The Doctors Napier and City Medical to jointly design and establish the CBAC, with assistance from the region’s Primary Health Organisation, Health Hawke’s Bay, and in collaboration with the Hawke’s Bay District Health Board.

"It was an amazing joint effort by two competing businesses to pull together to do what’s right for the Napier community," Health Hawke’s Bay chief executive Wayne Woolrich says.

Usually, both City Medical and The Doctors Napier operate urgent care facilities to ‘walk-in’ patients. However, the two businesses recently came to an agreement in which City Medical will see The Doctors Napier urgent care patients at the weekend for the duration of the Covid-19 crisis.

This agreement frees up staff at The Doctors Napier to operate the CBAC. Managing Director Dr Tony Edwards describes it as a collaboration between two large primary care providers in Napier - something that’s never happened before.

"By working together we’re better utilising primary care staff and managing their workload so that we can test those with Covid-19 symptoms at a separate site, without compromising the quality care we deliver our patients."

Primary care staff have adapted well to the new way of working, which includes virtual consults and drive-through vaccination clinics, The Doctors Napier Clinical Director Dr Maik Huneke says.

City Medical Clinical Director Dr Umang Patel says the streamlining of healthcare across the two practices during this unprecedented time means urgent care in the community care can be maintained away from those needed testing for Covid-19.

"We’re both protecting our patients and our staff with this new system and it’s working thanks to all the players in the sector," Dr Patel says.

Dr Edwards says the key will be for everyone to take the learnings from the current situation and carry it forward.