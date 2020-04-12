No new cases reported of COVID-19 in Hawke’s Bay

Sunday, 12 April, 2020 - 15:46

The Ministry of Health, today reported no new COVID-19 cases in Hawke’s Bay - the total for the region remains at 38.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said while no new cases were reported the region needed to remain vigilant.

"While it’s good news today we need to remain at home and continue to follow the rules. We have had recent examples of why lockdown is so important and we continue to reinforce those messages -stay at home and if you are unwell ring your GP or Healthline

"Keep washing your hands regularly, follow strict hygiene and physical distancing rules when exiting your bubble to collect groceries, and you will continue to protect yourself and your whÄnau."

"While we understand people may be anxious in the Flaxmere community, we need to emphasise that the risk is low for anyone else contracting the disease, and the supermarket owners have done everything right to reduce that risk even further.

The district health board won’t be providing more details of this case, she said. However, people could be reassured that public health was working closely with the contacts and contact tracing, and was confident the case was well contained and there was no wider risk.

Dr Eyre said there had been enormous feedback through social media on this case, much of it was unkind and blaming. "We remind people to be kind and support their communities and everyone that lives within them - people have this disease through no fault of their own."

The Flaxmere General Practice, Totara Health, had also received many calls from people who were well but had visited the supermarket and were concerned. Dr Eyre said only if you had cold and flu like symptoms did you need to contact a GP or Healthline, if you were well and had just visited the supermarket there was no need for concern.

There was no-cost for anyone to call their GP or Healthline for an assessment/referral to a Community-Based Assessment Centre.

It remains important for anyone in Hawke’s Bay who had developed illness, even very mild illness such as a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose or loss of smell and taste, to contact their GP or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to be tested and remain at home whilst waiting for results.