A healthy new Taumarunui bus - Waikato DHB

Tuesday, 14 April, 2020 - 10:58

Trips to Waikato Hospital for patients from Taumarunui and rural towns along the way are set to be much more accessible and comfy.

As a result of a tender process by Waikato DHB, there will be a new provider, Go Bus, for the Taumarunui health bus service who will start operating today, 14 April 2020.

Once the COVID-19 lockdown measures are lifted a new, refurbished bus will be welcomed boasting several improvements including more capacity at 27 seats, two wheelchair spaces, and extra room for support people.

After extensive consultation between the DHB and community, the health bus was made a priority to ensure rural people have a safe and comfortable journey to Waikato Hospital.

While a new bus was needed, the DHB thanks the past provider for many years of service and assures the public they’ll see the same driver on their journey.

It will remain a white, blank canvas on the outside as one day the community will have the opportunity to brand it as their own.

For the interim, a 23-seater bus will continue to operate by Go-Bus at half the capacity, to comply with the government’s two metre isolation requirement, for those who have significant health needs and require more special care (see more information below).

"This is great news for our community" says Taumarunui local and Waikato DHB Consumer Council member Paul Malpass.

"It’s a fair distance from Taumarunui to Waikato and we needed a new bus to meet our population’s needs," he says.

"It has a number of improvements including seatbelts to reclining seats, making this long journey for some of our sick and most vulnerable people a far better experience."

This complements the DHB’s work to improve the appointments booking system to be more responsive to patients’ needs - particularly for those living at a distance from Waikato Hospital.

Taumarunui Health bus COVID-19 update

As a result of COVID-19, those that need to travel urgently or with certain health needs can use the bus (until lockdown is lifted). This means the following people can use the bus:

Patients in the care of Renal Services and having dialysis

Patients having chemotherapy

Patients referred for urgent x-rays, ultrasounds or other radiology care

Patients of other services deemed urgent by the specialist in charge of the patient’s care; and

Patients returning from Waikato Hospital to Taumarunui from the above appointments

Some patients being discharged from Waikato hospital.

Please ask your booking clerk, doctor or nurse if a telehealth consultation might work for you to connect with your healthcare team via phone or video conference, especially if your appointment has been postponed or cancelled. Please note, not all Waikato services use telehealth. Find out more about what telehealth is here.

When booking the bus by phone you will be asked COVID-19 screening questions.

Protective equipment will be available on the bus, if needed.

There must be social distancing between travellers advised by the bus driver. Bus passenger numbers should be restricted to one passenger per two seats (unless they have a support person who is also in their bubble).

All other non-urgent patients, support people (unless deemed appropriate by specialist/clinician), or people identified to be ‘at risk’ will not be able to use this health transport service.

Please note that the Taumarunui iSite will not be taking casual passengers on the bus i.e. all passengers must be health-related. A passenger manifest will be prepared for each bus journey. Only passengers who are on the passenger manifest will be allowed entry on to the bus and the driver will turn away any non-approved passengers.

Taumarunui Community Based Assessment Centre

We encourage people who think they are displaying COVID like symptoms, to come to the Taumarunui Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC). The Taumarunui CBAC is located in the Taumarunui Hospital campus and is open daily - 9am to 3pm (it is a Drive-thru service).

All information about accessing the CBAC is found here.