Plea to stay home as new positives announced - Gisborne District Council

Tuesday, 14 April, 2020 - 14:26

Civil Defence and Emergency Management Group Controller Dave Wilson is urging local people to stay home as the Ministry of Health announces TairÄwhiti has two new positive COVID-19 cases. Neither are related to the repatriation flight last week.

"Staying at home is absolutely critical to stopping the spread of the virus," says Mr Wilson. "Now more than ever, our communities need to cease all non-essential travel."

He says people are putting their whanau, friends and communities at risk by ignoring the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown. "If you must go out to get groceries or essential items remember your social distancing."

The two new cases - a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s - are unrelated to each other.

"On behalf of our entire community, I wish them both a speedy recovery," said Mayor Rehette Stoltz. "I want to urge our community to stay in their bubbles and to keep themselves and their whanau safe. We understand people have been doing their best, and now more than ever I ask for us all to be particularly vigilant."

Late last month a man in his 50s was announced as the region’s first positive and while he was admitted to Gisborne Hospital, he has since been discharged.