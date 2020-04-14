Auckland DHB forcing mental health staff into high COVID-19 risk workplace - APEX

Tuesday, 14 April, 2020 - 18:22

Auckland DHB has informed teams of Mental Health Workers, including psychologists and psychiatrists, at St Luke’s, Hapai Ora Centre in Epsom and Taylor Centres in Ponsonby, that they will be required to move to a single site at the Greenlane Clinical Centre this week.

Under the ADHB proposal, instead of the staff being safely isolated from each other across three sites (including those working from home), they will all be forced into a large hospital building with multiple teams and shared spaces. This will increase staff exposure to more ‘bubbles ‘. There is no clinical need for staff to increase their risk as they will not be physically seeking clients at that site.

As one Psychologist put it, "I am far more stressed by the prospect of coming to work in a location where my risk of exposure (to Covid 19), and the exposure of my family, is increased by this stupidity."

"Protests from staff and their unions (APEX representing Psychologists), that this move is contrary to the National guidelines aimed at reducing the risk of COVID-19, have repeatedly fallen on deaf ADHB ears" says Tony Hill, Advocate for APEX.

"Staff are appalled in the way they are being treated, to say the ADHB has been heavy handed in their approach would be an understatement" said Mr Hill today. Mr Hill also quoted one APEX member who said, "This has been the most stressful and distressing week in my working career. I have never felt so hurt, invalidated, and angry at how I and my colleagues have been treated".

The unions are calling on the ADHB to cancel the proposed move, and to allow staff to either remain at their current locations or work from home.